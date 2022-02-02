Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Raised by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 572,614 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 3.9% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $50,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

