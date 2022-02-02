Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.