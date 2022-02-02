South32 (LON:S32) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $208.71

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.71 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.73). South32 shares last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 1,341,830 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.03) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.96. The company has a market capitalization of £9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.