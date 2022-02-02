Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBC remained flat at $$43.65 on Wednesday. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.97. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.59%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

