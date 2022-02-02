Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Trading Down 4.3%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 2,553,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,257,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

