Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $4,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $12,638,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $8,088,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

