SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.74. 41,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,428,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

