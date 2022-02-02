Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $37,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,408,266. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

SMAR opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

