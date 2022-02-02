Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter worth $2,925,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $2,612,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

