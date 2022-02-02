SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Trading Up 3.4%

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.34). Approximately 53,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 140,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($7.10).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 545.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 498.16. The firm has a market cap of £881.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

