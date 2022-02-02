Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.53.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.