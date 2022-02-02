Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SKX opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

