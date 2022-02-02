Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in January

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.89. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $133.13.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.