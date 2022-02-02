Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFNC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

