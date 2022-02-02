Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

SVM opened at $3.32 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

