Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIGY remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sigyn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

