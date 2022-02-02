Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIGY remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sigyn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
About Sigyn Therapeutics
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.