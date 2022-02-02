Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $410.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

