Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,570,915. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

