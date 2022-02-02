Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.75

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

