Short Interest in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Grows By 33.2%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.09. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

