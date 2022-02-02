Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Rises By 49.2%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHG opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.49. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

