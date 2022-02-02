Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declines By 30.2%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 16,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
