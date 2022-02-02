Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declines By 30.2%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 16,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 268,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 345,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

