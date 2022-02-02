Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Declines By 29.7%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of PPH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. 42,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,754. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

