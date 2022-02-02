Short Interest in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Decreases By 20.3%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,111,000.

NASDAQ:TCAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,942. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

