Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Declines By 20.6%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TKCOF remained flat at $$36.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. Toho has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

