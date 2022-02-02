Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Drops By 30.7%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:TLGA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 15,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,961. TLG Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

