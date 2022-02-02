Short Interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Declines By 32.7%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 789,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,712,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,720,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $13,789,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,204,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51. Similarweb has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

