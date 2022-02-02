Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Rises By 41.1%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 519.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.