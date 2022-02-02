Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Decreases By 28.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 88,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,664. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

