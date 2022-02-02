Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Decreases By 28.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 88,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,664. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
