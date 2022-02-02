Short Interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Decreases By 29.8%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RYB Education by 110.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,750. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.88. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

