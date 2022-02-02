Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Declines By 17.7%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 6,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $187.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

