Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Drops By 23.3%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

PNTM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 29,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79. Pontem has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

