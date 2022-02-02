Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Expands By 57.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 184,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,019. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $210.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $40,004.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

