Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Rises By 62.3%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 147,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.