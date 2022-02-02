Short Interest in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Declines By 16.5%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock worth $4,196,567 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of MEG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.