Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Grows By 47.4%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMIZF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMIZF remained flat at $$7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

