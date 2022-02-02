Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Declines By 31.7%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 351,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134,735. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

