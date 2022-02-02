Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Decreases By 33.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JPXGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.