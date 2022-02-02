Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Grows By 28.4%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,727,500 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 2,124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,455.0 days.

Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

