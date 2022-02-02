Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Decreases By 24.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 38,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

