Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Decreases By 23.8%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,433,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 5,821,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,084.0 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

