Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Decreases By 23.8%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,433,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 5,821,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,084.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $25.65.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.