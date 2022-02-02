Short Interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expands By 30.0%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,830,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 55,270,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

DNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 541,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447,361 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.