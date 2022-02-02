Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Rises By 56.3%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.0 days.
OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
