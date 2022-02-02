Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Rises By 56.3%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.0 days.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Get Finning International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.