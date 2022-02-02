Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Increases By 47.7%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 8,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

