Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Drops By 26.0%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.79. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

