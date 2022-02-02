Short Interest in CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Expands By 30.7%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CURE Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. CURE Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 135.40% and a negative net margin of 406.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

