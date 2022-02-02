Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Increases By 43.1%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $59,725,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.