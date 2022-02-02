Short Interest in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Drops By 30.2%

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,318. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 47,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

