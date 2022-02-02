Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declines By 33.7%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of FOF stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

