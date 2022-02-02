Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Drops By 27.2%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,439. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $235.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNF shares. TheStreet raised CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Greenridge Global raised their target price on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.